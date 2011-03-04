Font Exploration

Figured I'd mess with the lettering I used on the Motor City threads piece and attempt making a font. Because, well, I'm embarrassed to admit, I've never made one before :o

Exploring some options with some of the letters, trying to maintain a consistent look though. Have some ideas for lowercase, numeric and special characters, but guessing it's probably smart to nail down caps before moving through all the iterations. Hopefully it's not identical to any other font out there...