Font Exploration

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Figured I'd mess with the lettering I used on the Motor City threads piece and attempt making a font. Because, well, I'm embarrassed to admit, I've never made one before :o
Exploring some options with some of the letters, trying to maintain a consistent look though. Have some ideas for lowercase, numeric and special characters, but guessing it's probably smart to nail down caps before moving through all the iterations. Hopefully it's not identical to any other font out there...