Brendon Manwaring

Learning Icon Updated

Brendon Manwaring
Brendon Manwaring
  • Save
Learning Icon Updated icon guitar iphone ipad
Download color palette

Playing with a newer version that I'd use across the suite of icons we'll be creating. Again, the base would stay the same, but the subject of the middle would change depending on the series.

Which do you prefer?

96558087ca30b8b622899669265bbf1c
Rebound of
Learning Suite Icon Set (2 of 10)
By Brendon Manwaring
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Brendon Manwaring
Brendon Manwaring

More by Brendon Manwaring

View profile
    • Like