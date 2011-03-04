Accessories Online Cart

Gavin Homan

Just working on the cart summary facility within my latest Magento project.. I'm trying to remove the view 'basket' step within the checkout and keep it as a hover element within the cart summary section of the header..

There is an Alice and Wonderland theme within the site so the rabbit is linked with checking out (down the rabbit hole).

Any feedback, ideas or suggestions would be appreciated..

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
