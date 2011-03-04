Aaron Nichols

Analytic App UI Speedometer Re-Do

Took some advice from David Keegan and re-did the speedometer. What do you guys think, which looks better?

I am tempted to move over to this one as I like the speedometer on this one more. Thanks David!

Analytic App UI
