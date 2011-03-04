Chris Masterson

Roadway

Roadway icon 128px road water beach grass dirt tile
After being inspired by http://dribbble.com/shots/122811-Grass-Tile-Dribbble , I decided I wanted to play around with my own little tile I made a while ago for my "Sliced" icon. Whatcha think?

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
