Hairs & Graces - Plant Details

Hairs & Graces - Plant Details reflection
The cool thing is, the wallpaper is actually the wallpaper in the salon ;). I spent a fair chunk of time turning it into a perfectly repeating pattern in PS from images I took while visiting :).

Rebound of
Hairs & Graces Concept Evolved
By Wills Bithrey
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
