Wills Bithrey

Hairs & Graces Concept Evolved

Wills Bithrey
Wills Bithrey
  • Save
Hairs & Graces Concept Evolved huge footer
Download color palette

So I evolved my original concept for the Hairs & Graces website. I think this version is much nicer. Comments, suggestions and criticisms please!

Many thanks to Nacho for the skirting board suggestion on my previous shot :)

Please see the rebounded shot for some project background info.

Full preview here

Ddf4579e02b2eea61a845a55525c6cbb
Rebound of
Hairs & Graces Early Footer
By Wills Bithrey
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Wills Bithrey
Wills Bithrey

More by Wills Bithrey

View profile
    • Like