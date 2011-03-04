Steve Lacey

Speakr Logo Wooden Podium

Steve Lacey
Steve Lacey
  • Save
Speakr Logo Wooden Podium directory events social speakr logo podium simplistic
Download color palette

Now I think the podium is probably too prominent, additionally, I'm tired and my contacts are drying out so the gradients are a bit rubbish, particularly around the base. Thoughts?

Efc7375be05689b7b98f27890f4bbe00
Rebound of
Speakr Logo
By Steve Lacey
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Steve Lacey
Steve Lacey

More by Steve Lacey

View profile
    • Like