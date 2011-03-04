Scott Baggett

B/\D Explorations

Scott Baggett
Scott Baggett
  • Save
B/\D Explorations logo purple illustration
Download color palette

Another quick exploration of our logo.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Scott Baggett
Scott Baggett
Design Leader at Superformula

More by Scott Baggett

View profile
    • Like