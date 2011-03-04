Business Cards

Tyler Galpin

The back of my business card I am having printed up for SXSW

Printed on Double-sided 220 lb Crane Lettra paper, letter-pressed. Yes, I could have gone for cheaper cards but quality is something people remember.

An investment in your first impressions is always a good investment.

Mar 4, 2011
