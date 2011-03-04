Didi Medina

Minilytics (Date Controllers)

Didi Medina
Didi Medina
  • Save
Minilytics (Date Controllers) ui ux
Download color palette

Big thanks to Orman Clark saved me a lot of time

Full View

09c4a0d1ef53366e29905037105a2234
Rebound of
Minilytics For Mac (Browsers)
By Didi Medina
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Didi Medina
Didi Medina

More by Didi Medina

View profile
    • Like