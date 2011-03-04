Guillermo Mont

Phish finished

Guillermo Mont
Guillermo Mont
  • Save
Phish finished ad photoshop laptop
Download color palette

Added some more effects, and got it ready for approval. You can see the full size here: http://d.pr/nIps

94d84ec4656d0cca57e2512023704897
Rebound of
Don't get hooked like a phish
By Guillermo Mont
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Guillermo Mont
Guillermo Mont

More by Guillermo Mont

View profile
    • Like