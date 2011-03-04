Jonathan Lochhead

Mothers Tea

Jonathan Lochhead
Jonathan Lochhead
  • Save
Mothers Tea label
Download color palette

Kind of nervous and excited to be having my first shot on Dribbble. This a a label for my wife's tea brand that I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Jonathan Lochhead
Jonathan Lochhead

More by Jonathan Lochhead

View profile
    • Like