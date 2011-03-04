Jonathan Minns

Car Keys Illustration

Jonathan Minns
Jonathan Minns
Hire Me
  • Save
Car Keys Illustration car keys illustration key illustrator icon symbol
Download color palette

A illustration of a set of car keys for a project I am currently working on for Durham Police.

Thanks for looking

Jonathan

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Jonathan Minns
Jonathan Minns
Indpendent Visual Designer from the North East.
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Minns

View profile
    • Like