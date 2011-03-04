Aaron Nichols

Analytic App UI

Aaron Nichols
Aaron Nichols
  • Save
Analytic App UI analytics ui app icon buttons custom
Download color palette

A few UI elements that I designed for an upcoming analytics app that may come out sometime soon.

You can download the resources here

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Aaron Nichols
Aaron Nichols

More by Aaron Nichols

View profile
    • Like