Photojojo Lens Choosr

Photojojo Lens Choosr
One of the steps in our new Product Choosr, a simple step-by-step tool we're building to help people pick the right accessories for their camera.

This uses a few simple questions and lens popularity data to help filter down our database of 400+ lenses to help you find yours, and the products that work with it.

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
