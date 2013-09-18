Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Our new Help Center

Our new Help Center dribbble help icon pink
We've launched a brand-spanking new Help Center! This replaces our old FAQ, which was un-frequently updated. The new Help Center will be much easier for us to keep up to date, and hopefully much easier for the community to find answers to questions about all things Dribbble.

Posted on Sep 18, 2013
