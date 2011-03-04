Ivan Tolmachev

Researchrr Logo

Ivan Tolmachev
Ivan Tolmachev
Hire Me
  • Save
Researchrr Logo researchrr logo logotype web app identity colors
Download color palette

As you can see I'm quite obsessed with this http://researchrr.com project we're working on right now :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Ivan Tolmachev
Ivan Tolmachev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ivan Tolmachev

View profile
    • Like