Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Flypaper Chronicles Logo

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Hire Me
  • Save
Flypaper Chronicles Logo logo branding identity marketing fly
Download color palette

I'm working on this identity project for this new blog by William Pereira, a former and seasoned newsweek writer. I'm trying to convey a distinguishable feel with a modern sensibility with the muted colors. Would love some feedback on what logo is preferred and any things I can improve. Been staring at this for awhile. :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Welcome! Here's some work that'll make you feel happy.
Hire Me

More by Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

View profile
    • Like