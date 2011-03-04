Daniel Stenberg

Portfolio Logo

Daniel Stenberg
Daniel Stenberg
  • Save
Portfolio Logo logo noise blue green white crown
Download color palette

I've been working too much with 1px-white-hightlight-apple-styled-buttons and such lately so I wanted to do something else. This is a test on new logo for my portfolio.
Trying to figure out once again what my style really is.

And no, I don't call myself king. Just played with a symbol since I liked the color combination(;

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Daniel Stenberg
Daniel Stenberg

More by Daniel Stenberg

View profile
    • Like