Peeky Pixel

LinkedIn - 3D UI Illustration Series

Nayab Fatima for Peeky Pixel
LinkedIn - 3D UI Illustration Series google zoom interface people ui design interaction dog illustration linkedin web cinema 4d keyshot blender render 3d modeling 3d character 3d illustration 3d art 3d colours illustration
So here is the third post from the fun series of 3D interfaces. Still learning, still growing in the 3D world. Experimented with the characters this time. Learned full body character modelling and rigging. Also worked with some PBR textures.
P.s Dog's name is Bert and he is about to graduate 😉

