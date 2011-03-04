Before being on dribbble, I spent more time coding than designing... and it showed. But since being drafffted, I've held myself to a higher standard. I've also made friends that I may never have discovered otherwise. I am forever grateful to Marcus Vad Flaaten for drafting me.

So I have one invite. I value strong work (maybe you can show me some?) but am also interested in why you want to be here. Hit me up on Twitter.

Existing members: Know someone deserving but are out of invites? Let me know!