Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Suzy Goodmorning

paycos.com - Approved Logo Design

Suzy Goodmorning
Suzy Goodmorning
  • Save
paycos.com - Approved Logo Design logodesign brand design payment app logotype identity payments finance typography text minimalism technology
Download color palette

Minimalistic logotype for payment system paycos.com. Less graphics, just typography.

Suzy Goodmorning
Suzy Goodmorning
pretty much 2d-artist :3

More by Suzy Goodmorning

View profile
    • Like