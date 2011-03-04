Spaulding Brand

Washington State Karate Championships

Spaulding Brand
Spaulding Brand
  • Save
Washington State Karate Championships logo martial arts sports identity event branding
Download color palette

I know, I know, it looks like all I do is martial arts logos, but it just happens that I have quite a few of those lately. It's nice when word spreads.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Spaulding Brand
Spaulding Brand

More by Spaulding Brand

View profile
    • Like