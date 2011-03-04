Manik Rathee

Living Type typography photography blog
A quick shot of my latest project: "LivingType" - a submission-based photo blog.

Read more here: http://blog.manikrathee.com/2011/03/04/livingtype/

Or jump right in: http://livingtype.tumblr.com/

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
