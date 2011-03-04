Addison

Design to Inspire: A Playlist for Designers

Design to Inspire: A Playlist for Designers album art disney music
The guys at Designers.mx asked me to make a playlist for them. I recommend checking it out (while you design.)

http://designers.mx/design_to_inspire/

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
