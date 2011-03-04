Christopher DeCaro
Kneadle

Version 7

Christopher DeCaro
Kneadle
Christopher DeCaro for Kneadle
Hire Us
  • Save
Version 7
Download color palette

First project that was designed, from the start, to use the Google font library.

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Kneadle
Kneadle
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Kneadle

View profile
    • Like