Jim LePage

Word Leftovers: Joshua (Blue Note)

Jim LePage
Jim LePage
  • Save
Word Leftovers: Joshua (Blue Note) miles davis blue note joshua bible bible design
Download color palette

Part of my Word Bible design series. This is for the book of Joshua and is based on the story of Joshua and the walls of Jericho. See the full series.

Full (and final) version here.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Jim LePage
Jim LePage

More by Jim LePage

View profile
    • Like