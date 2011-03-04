Eric Doolan

Social Landscape Presentation

Eric Doolan
Eric Doolan
  • Save
Social Landscape Presentation keynote presentation social media
Download color palette

This was an old shot of my adventure man action figure I had when I was a kid. I used it for a Social Media Landscape presentation. Thank you adventure man.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Eric Doolan
Eric Doolan

More by Eric Doolan

View profile
    • Like