Jean François Porchez

Typofonderie catalog, 1998

Jean François Porchez
Jean François Porchez
  • Save
Typofonderie catalog, 1998 typography typofonderie catalog le monde
Download color palette

Recently opened a 1998 QXP 3.1 file in Indesign CS5. Worked smoothly.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Jean François Porchez
Jean François Porchez

More by Jean François Porchez

View profile
    • Like