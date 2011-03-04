celinecelines

Mona Eltahawy portrait
Mona is the voice of revolution, she makes people fighting to injustice heard in Western Media. She amplifies their voices and she fights with passion and love for people, dignity and freedom. Drawing her makes me happy.

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
