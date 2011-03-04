Alexander Wende

Anaesthesie Proposal

Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende
  • Save
Anaesthesie Proposal alex wende minister ulm landmark church gothic simplicity logo design graphic identity branding blue white point circles team building symbol logos mark alexander wende alexwende logodesign
Download color palette

alternative version for a local anesthesiologist team in our city ulm. They wanted the town's landmark incorporated somehow in the logo. The Minister of ulm is the tallest church in the world. For those who don't know the landmark of ulm follow this link for more information: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ulm_Minster

Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende

More by Alexander Wende

View profile
    • Like