Auto Suggest zerply drop down
More welcome steps design. It's ganna be awesome.

Interesting fact: I opened Photoshop about a week ago to get a rough Idea for the whole design then the rest of the time has been spent in browser designing.

Been really fun.

Can really see the benefit of getting some mark up together asap.

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
