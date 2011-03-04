Jelio Dimitrov

One extra

Jelio Dimitrov
Jelio Dimitrov
Hire Me
  • Save
One extra hand illustration four plus arsek jelio dimitrov vector
Download color palette

Random t-shirt illustration. As you can see it has an extra creepy finger. Love drawing six finger hands. Cheers

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Jelio Dimitrov
Jelio Dimitrov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jelio Dimitrov

View profile
    • Like