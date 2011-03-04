Megan Clark

Bryan Rupp Photography Letterhead

Bryan Rupp Photography Letterhead photographer letterhead vintage
For the Bryan Rupp Photography letterhead footer, I wanted to utilize something that was tactile, warm and authentic. I found this strip of paper in box purchased at an estate sale, scanned it and placed it. The client loves it.

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
