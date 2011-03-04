Craig Minch

Jakprints SXSW Promo

Craig Minch
Craig Minch
  • Save
Jakprints SXSW Promo jakprints sxsw landing page promotion schwagify
Download color palette

Small shot from a recent landing page for a printer running a promotion for SXSW. Peep it at http://jakprints.com/sxsw

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Craig Minch
Craig Minch

More by Craig Minch

View profile
    • Like