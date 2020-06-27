Akdesain

Pharmacy hand logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Pharmacy hand logo branding creative minimal negative space logo design herbal green eco hand healthy nurse medical pharmacy pharma logo
Download color palette

pharmacy logo. Suitable for pharmacy company or any business related.

Once it's sold, it's gone!
Buy this logo

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like