Alex Baldwin

Why Hello

Alex Baldwin
Alex Baldwin
  • Save
Why Hello museo typekit modernizr registration signup less framework
Download color palette

We launched this a few weeks ago, it's an about.me / flavors.me styled site optimized for developers. Heavy use of Less Framework, modernizr, and typekit. It's live at http://whyhello.im

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Alex Baldwin
Alex Baldwin

More by Alex Baldwin

View profile
    • Like