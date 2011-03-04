Heart Stabber Black n' Tan

another round of beer labels for my buddy's home brew. i told him i would make a label for every beer he brews, on 3 conditions.

1. they will all be hand drawn in one try

2. he has to use them no matter how bad/stupid they turn out

3. (most importantly) i get some of the beer as payment!

his plan this time around was to brew a pale ale and a stout to be mixed up for some home made black n' tans! i like the idea of the pale ale impaling the stout like a wooden stake into a vampire's heart.

mmmmmm... spooky.