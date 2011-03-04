Mark Malek

iPhone App Icon

Mark Malek
Mark Malek
  • Save
iPhone App Icon iphone icon ios
Download color palette

icon concepts for an upcoming iPhone app that finds events, restaurant/bar specials, etc for the Raleigh area. These are for non-retina display 57x57px.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Mark Malek
Mark Malek

More by Mark Malek

View profile
    • Like