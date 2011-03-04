David Kieffer

Periodic Table Design 2

Always gave me a headache looking at these posters in school. Wanted to design something easy on the eyes yet highly legible. Its gonna be free for download as a poster size PDF. im still not loving the "family" tags. Also the margins on the last 6 elements is questionable.

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
