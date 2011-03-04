Helvetic Brands®

Watch case detail

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Watch case detail logo branding wooden triangle
Download color palette

Just saw how this looks in 18 carat rose gold today as well, can't wait to share it all in the next couple of weeks.

54fb5c19d252be9fbfabec8a230085fe
Rebound of
Ramparts
By Helvetic Brands®
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like