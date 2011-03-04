Charlie's MoonSheen

Check out the site - charliesmoonsheen.com

Spent just under 6 hours last night working on a quick fun site, launching it today. I have always wanted to spend a few hours and fully create, develop and launch a website in less then 6 hours.

It was a cool experience, and I am curious on how many of you have had a chance or want to work on a project like this. I am telling myself that I should do something like this every few months or so, just to test the skills, and stay fresh.