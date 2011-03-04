Bady

Marketing logo

Marketing logo modern logotype simple bar statistic database clean warm blue soft logo
This is a part of a logo I've been working on.
Marketing is a business marketing database, it contains marketing and financial data companies.
I use "E" letter to be a dynamic graph representing finance monitoring, this should be modern, simple, and clean. Several different concept coming up soon.

Mar 4, 2011
