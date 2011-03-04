Jean François Porchez

Detail from a refused project

Jean François Porchez
Jean François Porchez
  • Save
Detail from a refused project ambroise typofonderie porchez typography
Download color palette

I work time to time on design projects. Its rare and fun for this reason. One project was accepted, the other refused. I have designed a Ambroise "Black Italic" for it…

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Jean François Porchez
Jean François Porchez

More by Jean François Porchez

View profile
    • Like