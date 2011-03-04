Jean François Porchez

Mini Catalog Typofonderie 2011

Jean François Porchez
Jean François Porchez
  • Save
Mini Catalog Typofonderie 2011 typofonderie parisine ardoise costa typography
Download color palette

Yesterday, we created a mini catalog for Typofonderie fonts. final size 10 x 10 cm, 5 pages. It was fun

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Jean François Porchez
Jean François Porchez

More by Jean François Porchez

View profile
    • Like