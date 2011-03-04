Gert Jan Lodder

Upojenie HD - Calendar

Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder
  • Save
Upojenie HD - Calendar iphone icon icons iphone4 theme ios upojenie hd calendar
Download color palette

I finally bought me a iPhone 4 this week, especially to test the icons for Upojenie HD I made till now. I must say that I'm certainly not disappointed. IMHO the Upojenie HD icons look really great at my new iPhone 4. ;)

Here's a calendar icon I made today. :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder

More by Gert Jan Lodder

View profile
    • Like