Buttons - GIF

Buttons - GIF buttons icons web gif twitter behance wordpress blog social media mutte
I'm just messing around with this ones, it's the first time I make a GIF so please don't hate me. There are some simple icons for our temporary website!

Designed at mutte.

Posted on Sep 13, 2013
