OC ThirdPole new logo

So this is the *new* OC ThirdPole logo (soon to be rolled out on the site - which will be getting a new design soon too). This being the pixel-web version.

So the theory behind this one....

Each key colour symbolizes a particular sport we are involved with. OCTP will use the key colour when marketing each sport.

The /| |\ represents several key actions/images relevant to OCTP Mountains, boat wakes, road markings, path finding etc.

Although I do prefer my previous versions - the next stage of creating a brand with this logo at its centre is an exciting prospect.