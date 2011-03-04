OC ThirdPole new logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
So this is the *new* OC ThirdPole logo (soon to be rolled out on the site - which will be getting a new design soon too). This being the pixel-web version.
So the theory behind this one....
Each key colour symbolizes a particular sport we are involved with. OCTP will use the key colour when marketing each sport.
The /| |\ represents several key actions/images relevant to OCTP Mountains, boat wakes, road markings, path finding etc.
Although I do prefer my previous versions - the next stage of creating a brand with this logo at its centre is an exciting prospect.