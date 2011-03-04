Alexander Kalachëv

WB Expo Cd 116x116mm

Alexander Kalachëv
Alexander Kalachëv
  • Save
WB Expo Cd 116x116mm poster exhibition event identity italy contemporary art
Download color palette

Identity for exhibition of italian contemporary art, named "Without belay"
CD with additional materials

9737d94ae310f74e7325417d17096a8a
Rebound of
WB Expo Invitation 150x150
By Alexander Kalachëv
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Alexander Kalachëv
Alexander Kalachëv

More by Alexander Kalachëv

View profile
    • Like